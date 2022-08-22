Manipur: Nemnunhoi bags Miss Pineapple Queen 2022 title

IMPHAL, Aug 22: Miss Nemnunhoi Khongsai of Lhungtin village of Saikul in Manipur's Kangpokpi district bagged Miss Pineapple Queen 2022 title during a beauty pageant organised as part of the concluding day of two day 15th state level pineapple festival at the Bunglon village,45 km south west of Imphal under Churachandpur on Saturday.

The 1st runner up and 2nd runner up title of the beauty pageant goes to Nengjaikim Baite of Saikul under Kangpokpi district and Irengbam Pinky Devi of Moirang in Bishnupur district.

Six sub-titles were also given to Chinmuankim Simte (best personality),Florence Vaiphei (Best model),Rachel Kom (Best costume),Dina Kipgen (Best pineapple promoter), Elise Chineihing Lhanghal (Best designer) and Hoilenkim Touthang (Best sloganner).

The first three title winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000,Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 while the sub-title holders are also given a cash prize of Rs 7,000 each.

Altogether 14 beauties from various parts of the state participated in the beauty contest which was organised to popularise the pineapple cultivation in the state which produced two variety of pineapple-Kew and Queen. Kew grows mostly in Churachandpur district while Queen in Imphal East and Thoubal districts. It may be mentioned that the beauty contest could not be organised since 2019 due to Covid 19 pandemic.

MLAs S Kebi Devi (Naoriya Pakhangba), Th Shanti (Moirang), Letzamang Haokip (Henglep) and Kimneo Hangshing (Saikul) besides some of the senior government officers were present during the concluding day of the festival on Saturday.

More than 50 pineapple cultivators also actively participated in the pineapple festival. Three best pineapple growers-Lamhoih of Khousabung, Irine Chinneihtheing of Bunglong and Hatchin of Molvon village, all under Churachandpur district were also honoured with cash incentives of Rs 50,000,Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 along with certificates.

It may be mentioned that the Tribal Affairs & Hills, Horticulture & Soil Conservation minister Letpao Haokip and Health & Family welfare minister Dr S Ranjan Singh led 7 member ministerial delegation drove down to the tiny Bunglon village on Friday to inaugurate the two celebration cum festival held under the aegis of Manipur Pineapple Festival Committee.