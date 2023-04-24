Manipur: National conference of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports begins

Imphal, April 24: The 2-day Chintan Shivir (National conference) of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) States/Union Territories of the country begins in Imphal on Monday.

Union Minister of YAS Anurag Singh Thakur, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of State for YAS Nisith Pramanik besides YAS Minister of different States and Union Territories attended the opening session of the 2-day national conference.

In his video message during the day’s opening session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contribution of the sportspersons of the Northeast states especially Manipur by winning medals for the country.

Addressing the gathering, the union sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur expressed the need for the Centre and States to come together for the promotion of games and sports in the country, by sharing ideas and strategies on developing the sector.

The Union minister also informed the 1st National Sports University(NSU) is being developed in Manipur by spending an approximate amount of Rs 900 crores.

Highlighting the importance of promoting and pushing our traditional games on the international level, he said the Central Government had also adopted many indigenous games in the Khelo India Programme considering the popularity of indigenous games of Manipur.

In his speech,the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed gratitude that the central ministry for approving the opening of 32 Khelo India Centres in the State. Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in three sports disciplines of Archery, Hockey and Weightlifting would also start very soon, he said. He also informed that completion of NSU is also underway and added that the University would play an important role in shaping the future of Sports in India.

Since 1984 Los Angeles Olympics onwards, the sports craze Manipur has so far produced 19 Olympians including seven from hockey, four each from Boxing and Weightlifting, and three from Judo and one from Archery.

Around 18 state sports ministers, secretaries and directors of almost all states and union territories of the country numbering around 100 delegates are taking part in the conference to discus the issue and challenges in Sports Governance and Improving engagement among stakeholders in sports sector.