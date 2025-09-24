Manipur MP flags medical negligence at RIMS after 5 deaths in two months

Imphal, Sept 24: The lone Rajya Sabha member from Manipur, Sanajaoba Leishemba, on Tuesday said that he would approach the authorities concerned to examine allegations of medical negligence at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, following the reported death of at least five individuals in the last two months.

He made this statement in response to media queries amid growing tension at the RIMS after two deaths on September 20 and 21, including that of a 35-year-old woman during childbirth. The incidents triggered unrest, leading to the attack on a gynaecologist who is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital’s trauma ICU.

The Teachers’ and Medical Officers’ Association (TAMOA) condemned what it described as “false allegations and violent assault” on one of its senior doctors. The association, along with other staff and student bodies, has launched an indefinite shutdown of OPD, emergency, routine surgeries and PME services at the RIMS, though admitted patients continue to receive care. Demonstrations have also been staged in front of the New OPD block since Monday.

In another development, MP Sanajaoba welcomed the rollout of GST 2.0, calling it a “festival gift” that will ease the financial burden on citizens and strengthen the economy. The revised structure streamlines the earlier four slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent into two – 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

The MP said the new system has already led to price cuts on over 375 items, including automobiles, electronics and medicines. It will benefit middle-class families and small businesses, he stated, adding that the reform would boost domestic manufacturing under Make in India and support the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, aligning with the Government’s goal of a developed India by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat mission.