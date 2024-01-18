Manipur: Mob targets 3rd IRB in Thoubal district; curfew imposed

Imphal, Jan 18: The Manipur Police issued a statement revealing that an angry mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal district. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force.



The mob also tried to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters, leading to the use of legal force by security personnel. Some armed individuals within the mob fired live rounds, resulting in three BSF personnel sustaining bullet injuries.

The injured BSF jawans were identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh and ASI Ramji. The injured security forces have been evacuated to Raj Medicity for medical treatment.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Raj Medicity around 2:30 am to check on the injured BSF personnel. He also inquired about the treatment of Special Commando Kumam Premananda, injured in Moreh and undergoing treatment at Raj Medicity Hospital.

Meanwhile, in response to the situation, the Thoubal district administration has imposed a curfew across the entire district.











