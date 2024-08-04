Manipur MLAs write to PM against replacing Assam Rifles with CRPF

Guwahati, August 4: The MLAs from Manipur wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in a recent decision of the Union Government to replace the Assam Rifles with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Ten Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs of Manipur signed a memorandum on Friday seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister in the matter.

The MLAs wrote to the Prime Minister, stating that the CRPF should not replace the 9th and 22nd battalions of the Assam Rifles, adding that the Assam Rifles should continue to guard the sensitive and conflict-ridden areas of Kangvai and Kangpokpi in Manipur. The MLAs have reiterated the necessity of the Assam Rifles and their presence in the zones of ethnic-strife to ensure that peace in Manipur is maintained.

The Assam Rifles have been hailed as a "neutral force" in the state of Manipur, and the deployment of the CRPF in the state is a "sinister design" by the MLAs in their letter to the Prime Minister after media reports claimed that the Assam Rifles would be moved to Jammu.

The MLAs hold the view that the Assam Rifles have in-depth knowledge of the ground realities of Manipur, having the most experience among all central armed police forces in matters related to the conflicts in Manipur and its cultural and geopolitical sensitivity. They have urged, "Under the prevailing circumstances, in any eventuality of 9th Bn and 22nd Bn AR is to be shifted out, it is vehemently appealed that they may be replaced by other battalions of AR."