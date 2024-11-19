Manipur MLAs resolve to launch 'mass operations' against militants behind Jiribam killings

Imphal, Nov 19: In a high-stakes meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, 27 legislators from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered on Monday night to address the worsening law and order situation in Manipur.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, led to the adoption of an eight-point resolution aimed at tackling a series of pressing security and governance issues.

The legislators expressed deep concern over the recent decline in law and order and called for urgent action across multiple fronts.

One of the key resolutions called for launching "mass operations" against the militants responsible for the abduction and killing of civilians in Jiribam, with the aim of designating the group as an "unlawful organisation" within the next seven days.

Additionally, the killing of six individuals in Jiribam and one Hmar woman on November 9 will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe, according to the resolutions.

"If the resolutions are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur," the statement read.

The legislators also demanded that the Centre review the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which had been imposed on six police station areas in the state on November 14.

“The centre to review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect," a statement issued by Secretariat read.

The meeting also condemned recent violent acts, including attacks on ministers and MLAs, and the destruction of their properties by unidentified miscreants.

"Such barbaric actions, including the looting and burning of properties, were strongly condemned by the legislators present. Legal actions will be initiated against the miscreants, based on the findings of the High Powered Committee," the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat read.

The meeting was not without its absentees, with seven MLAs missing due to medical reasons and 11 without providing any reason for their absence.