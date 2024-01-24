Manipur: MLAs, MPs summoned inside Kangla Fort and made to take oath

Imphal, Jan 24: Arambai Tengol summoned Meitei legislators inside the premises of Kangla fort on Wednesday. All Meitei MLAs, one Lok Sabha MP, RK Ranjan who is also the Union Minister and one Raja Sabha MP, Leisemba Sanajaoba who is the titular king of Manipur, attended the meeting summoned inside the Kangla Fort premises.

Inside the premise of the Kangla Fort, the legislatures were made to take oaths to protect the integrity of the state. Since morning thousands of Arambai Tengol members have come to Kangla Fort. Thousands of Arambai members were seen at important junctions leading to the Kangla fort which is located at the heart of Imphal city.

Massive security arrangements have been made since Tuesday, ahead of the meeting. It can be mentioned that a three-member MHA team had meetings with Arambai Tengol representatives at Rajya Sabha MP Leisemba Sanajaoba's residence on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the leader of Arambai Tenggol, Korounganba Khuman, addressed the public at Imphal's Ema Market, unveiling a set of six demands. These included the termination of the Suspension of Operations (SoO), the enforcement of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur.

On the other hand, the state government postponed the full dress rehearsal of the day celebration from the 24th to the 25th.