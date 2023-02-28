Manipur: Mega ex-servicemen rally to be held in Imphal on March 6

Imphal, Feb 28: After two years of gap due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Army is set to conduct a state-level mega ex-servicemen rally at Koirengei in Manipur’s Imphal East on March 6, 2023.

A large number of ex-servicemen from various parts of the state are expected to attend the event and interact with military and civilian dignitaries from the state, said in an official press statement.

The rally is being organised by Red Shield Division of the Indian Army under the aegis of Spear Corps with an aim to honour and recognize the sacrifices of Indian Army Veterans, Veer Naris and Widows of Service Personnel from Manipur.

Also, with an aim to address all issues concerning the large number of ex-servicemen in the state and to facilitate on the spot resolution of their grievances, relevant functionaries from PCDA/ Records offices will be present, it stated.

It further informed that representatives and on site outlets of CSD, ECHS Polyclinic, SBI, Axis & HDFC banks, SPARSH, Skill Development & Social Welfare Department, RSB & ZSB, Army Postal Service and Army Recruiting Office will be incorporated on the rally day.

Furthermore, a special medical camp with specialists from various disciplines is also planned as part of the mega event.

Welfare and ex-servicemen community interaction based activities including a cultural event and community lunch will be held, it added.