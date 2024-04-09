Manipur: Man hit by Assam Rifles truck day after becoming father; dies

Guwahati, April 9: A day after becoming a father, one man tragically died on Monday after being hit by a vehicle belonging to Assam Rifles posted at Maram of Hengbung AR post.

According to reports, the incident took place near Senapati District Council along National Highway No. 2 at around 8.30 am, where the man was knocked down by the Assam Rifles truck and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The victim has been identified as Mahaingam Horam, a resident of Tingsong Centre village.

After hitting the man, the truck fled away towards Mao.

When the locals learned that the vehicle belonged to Assam Rifles and escaped in a hit-and-run case, a mob came to the police station demanding immediate action against the accused.

Meanwhile, swift action by the police led to the seizure of the vehicle and the apprehension of the driver at a naka by a police team.

It has come to the fore that the victim's wife delivered a baby on Sunday, a day before the tragic incident took place.