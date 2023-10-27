Manipur: Man gets 10 year imprisonment under POCSO case

Guwahati, Oct 27:A fast-track court in Manipur on Thursday sentenced a 36-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

The man was convicted under Section 366 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act 2012.

According to reports, the convict identified as Konthoujam Robindro is from Bishnupur district of Manipur and has been imposed a fine of Rs. 5000.

The heinous crime dates back to June 6, 2018, when the mother of the victim lodged a complaint at Bishnupur Police Station about the sexual abuse incident.