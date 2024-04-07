Manipur: Locals halt arrest of independent candidate Totomsana

Imphal, April 7: Following the directions of the election officer of Imphal East district, a combined team of Imphal West and Thoubal district police commandos came to arrest the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency independent candidate Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba of Heirok Part II from his residence on Saturday night, however, they were halted by the locals of Heirok.

The combined team went to arrest the independent candidate after the election officer instructed the state police to take legal action against Totomsana for allegedly violating the election model code of conduct by threatening to kill Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a live show on April 2.

As per reports, the combined team consisting of 25 vehicles, including bullet-proof vehicles, reportedly came to arrest Totomsana from his residence in Heirok Part II Mayai leikai Pujari Chithek. The team reportedly planned to arrest him with the help of Heirok police station.

However, the information of the combined team arriving at Heirok police station to arrest the independent candidate, who had threatened to kill CM N Biren during a live show, spread like wildfire.

Locals of Heirok came out on the streets to block the roads and protest against the arrest of Totomsana. The combined team was not able to come out of Heirok Police Station as the people were furious about the arrest and was not able to arrest Totomsana till the filing of this report.

Sources said that following protests by the people of Heirok, the police assured that they would not arrest the candidate.

Earlier on Thursday, the District Election Officer, Inner Manipur, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of the Imphal East District, notified SP Imphal West to arrest the candidate for violating the election code of conduct. Imphal Police Station lodged an FIR following the orders and summoned Totomsana, but he did not come to the said police station.