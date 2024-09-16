Manipur lifts Internet ban in 5 districts; CM defends govt policies

Imphal, Sept 16: The Manipur government, on Monday, lifted the temporary internet suspension in five valley districts of the state with immediate effect.

Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar announced that the decision followed a thorough review of the law and order situation.

“The state government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension, which was previously imposed as a preventive measure in the public interest,” an order issued by the administration read.

The order also advised internet users to avoid engaging in activities that could lead to future internet suspensions.

The internet suspension, which affected broadband and mobile data services, had been in place since 3 pm on September 10, following student protests and clashes with security forces in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed concerns regarding the ongoing war on drugs and eviction drives from reserved forests, asserting that these actions were not targeted at any specific community.

“In the last six years, we have seized drugs worth ₹60 crore and destroyed 18,000 hectares of poppy cultivation. It is understandable that those affected by these policies may feel frustrated,” he said, during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union at the Manipur Press Club, on Monday.

Singh further clarified that eviction drives were not confined to the hill areas but also included the valleys, such as Heingang in Imphal East and Waithou in Thoubal district.

“The government's eviction drives have been misconstrued as targeting a particular community. We have never acted against any community and will not do so in the future,” he stressed.

Chief Minister Singh also stressed that the state belongs to all the more than 30 tribes recognised by the government and suggested that everyone should consider themselves both Indian and Manipuri.

Additionally, Singh requested YouTubers to refrain from broadcasting live coverage from protest sites and incite others to join protests.