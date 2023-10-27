Manipur lifter Phandom Ranibala makes history at 37th National Games

Guwahati, Oct 27: In a remarkable achievement, Phandom Ranibala of Manipur made history in the women's weightlifting competition and not only opened Manipur's gold medal account but also shattered a national record.

Competing in the 55 kg division, Phamdom Ranibala lifted a staggering 90 kg in the snatch event and not only secured herself gold medal but also broke the previous national record of 86 kg held by the Mirabai Chanu.

Ranibala didn't stop there; in the clean and jerk event, she lifted 106 kg, clinching the top honor in the competition at Campal Open Ground in Panjim.

The 37th National Games officially commenced on October 25 and will continue till November 9, 2023.