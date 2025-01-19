Manipur leads NE in MSME growth, 50% businesses owned by women: CM Singh

Imphal, Jan 19: Manipur has emerged as a leader in the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Northeast, according to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The Chief Minister recently lauded the state’s achievements, highlighting that Manipur topped the list of MSME business registrations among the Northeastern states, as per the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises' annual report for 2018-19.

In his address, Singh said, “Although Manipur accounts for just 0.2% of the national population; we contribute 0.3% of MSME businesses in India. This is a matter of great pride, especially since 50% of these businesses are owned by women.”

The state’s MSME sector has witnessed significant growth, driven by women entrepreneurs making remarkable strides in sectors such as handloom, handicrafts, and food processing, the Chief Minister added.

Attributing this success to various government initiatives that have fostered an entrepreneurial ecosystem, including financial support, skill development programmes, the Chief Minister stressed on improved access to resources.

“The government’s emphasis on women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship has enabled many women to break traditional barriers and lead successful businesses in areas previously dominated by men. This has significantly contributed to the state’s economic development and social transformation,” he said.

Manipur’s MSME growth story reflects its economic potential and underscores the importance of inclusive development.

Positioning itself as a key economic player in the Northeast, the state is fostering a thriving ecosystem that promotes entrepreneurship and empowerment, particularly among women.

With continued government support, Manipur’s MSME sector is poised for further growth, offering a model for other states in the region to emulate in their pursuit of inclusive and sustainable development.