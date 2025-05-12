Manipur leaders across party lines pay tribute to martyred BSF jawan

Imphal, May 12: Leaders across party lines in Manipur on Monday mourned the death of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Deepak Chingakham, who succumbed to injuries sustained during cross-border firing in Jammu’s R S Pura sector.

He was among several BSF personnel targeted in unprovoked shelling initiated by Pakistani forces on May 10.

Constable Chingakham, hailing from Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district, died on May 11. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

Offering her condolences, BJP Manipur state president A. Sharda Devi described Chingakham as “a proud son of Manipur” whose “courage and devotion reflect the unwavering spirit and commitment of the Manipuri people.”

She added, “We honour his bravery and stand with his family and comrades in this time of grief. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra also expressed grief. “The people of Manipur, and indeed the entire nation, are proud of his bravery and commitment. We will remember him for his supreme sacrifice for our motherland,” he said, extending his condolences to Chingakham’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers.

Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh echoed these sentiments, stating that Chingakham’s sacrifice would be remembered “with honour and pride.”

“He was a proud son of Manipur, and as a Manipuri-Meitei, his courage and devotion to the nation reflect the unwavering commitment of our people to protect and serve,” he said.

The Border Security Force also paid tribute to the fallen soldier. In an official statement, the force said, “Constable Deepak Chingakham sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu district, on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11.”

Chingakham’s death comes amid heightened tension along the border following India’s launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a counter-offensive in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The BSF added that a second trooper, Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, was also killed in the same exchange of fire.

A wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Constable Chingakham is scheduled at the BSF’s frontier headquarters on Monday.

