Manipur landslide claims at least seven lives, many missing

Imphal, June 30: A massive landslide in Manipur's Noney district which obstructed the flow of a river,has claimed lives of at least seven persons, the officials said.The death toll is likely to increase as there are also reports of missing several others.

The incident took place near the Tupul yard railway construction camp located in between Pungdilong and Makhuam area under Noney police station,on Wednesday midnight, according to the police sources.

The identities of the deceased persons whose bodies were recovered so far are yet to be identified,the source said.

The flow Ijai River in the area have also been obstructed by the debris creating a dam-like storage condition which if breached will wreak havoc to the low lying areas of Noney district headquarters,according to an advisory notice by Deputy Commissioner of Noney district .As a result the general public has been advised to take their own precautions.

The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district, Manipur for protection of an under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal,chief PRO of NE frontier Railways said in a press release.

The injured individuals are being treated at Noney Army Medical unit,it stated. Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is in progress.

The flow of the Ijei River that was blocked due to debris of the landslide creating a dam-like storage was opened by railways at the request of the State Government using the available machinery,it added. This will avoid any untoward incident which might happen due to river water accumulation.

Earlier in the day, the deputy commissioner of Noney district issued an advisory asking the people to take their own precautions and especially ensure children do not come out near the river.Whoever can evacuate is advised to evacuate, says the advisory notice.Travellers are also advised to avoid the NH 37.

Meanwhile in a press release issued by Raj Bhavan Imphal,Manipur governor La Ganesan conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba today visited the Noney district to oversee the rescue operations.