Manipur: Kuki militant involved in extortion activities held

Imphal, Feb 27: One active Kuki militant involved in extortion activities has been arrested from Selbuhjang village in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

According to police sources, acting on specific information regarding the presence of Kuki National Front (Nehlun) cadre in the hill district with an intent to carry out prejudicial activities, a team of Sangaikot police station carried out search operations in the areas on Saturday.

Kuki National Front (Nehlun) or KNF (N), a Kuki militant outfit is an non-SoO (Suspension of Operations) group.

The police sources said that after two hours of intensive search, the team detained one suspected person identified as Seiminlal Dimngel, alias Lalboi alias Michael, 35, son of Paokhohao Dimngel of Saijang village, Saikul Sub-Division in Kangpokpi district.

During a preliminary interrogation, the person disclosed that he has been an active member of KNF (N) since he joined joined the outfit along with 18 others in the month of July, 2022. They were recruited by one Henkholen Kipgen alias James Kipgen, a self-styled chairman of the outfit.

He further disclosed to the police that he was involved in serving demand letters to businessmen and shop owners at Saikul area in Kangpokpi district.

Based on his statement, he was arrested on the same day at around 7:30 pm by observing all the formalities, it said.

A case was registered against him under section 400/385 of IPC for further investigation.

Later, he was produced before the residential Court of chief judicial magistrate, Churachandpur in Imphal and remanded to police custody till March 2, 2023, it added.