Manipur kicks off 15th International Polo Tournament at world’s oldest ground

Imphal, Nov 23: The 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament 2025 opened with grandeur at Imphal’s iconic Mapal Kangjeibung, the world’s oldest living polo ground, reaffirming the state’s deep bond with the sport it gave to the world.

Organised by the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association (MHRPA), the tournament brings together teams and enthusiasts from across continents to celebrate polo in its birthplace.

The seven-day tournament, which began on November 22, will continue till November 27, with the grand finale scheduled for November 29.

Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, inaugurated the event as Chief Guest on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Goel welcomed the international teams and underscored Manipur’s unmatched legacy as the cradle of modern polo, historically known as Sagol Kangjei.

He said the state continues to uphold its responsibility of keeping the spirit of the sport alive.

“By hosting this event, we reaffirm our collective commitment to nurture this heritage and ensure the world remembers polo’s earliest and most spirited form,” he said, adding that the tournament serves as a powerful platform to preserve the Manipuri pony and strengthen global sporting ties.

Dr. Goel outlined ongoing government efforts to revive and expand polo in the state, including infrastructural upgrades, collaborations with international coaches, and co-hosting global tournaments with the Tourism Department and the Ministry of DoNER.

“We are formulating a roadmap to popularise the game and upgrade our infrastructure to host more international tournaments. Work on a detailed project report with the DoNER Ministry is underway,” he said.

The tournament opened on a high note with Colombia defeating the USA 6–4 in an engaging match that set the tone for the week-long championship.

Teams from USA, Colombia, India A (IPA), India B (Manipur), and India C (Chhattisgarh) are competing, adding a vibrant international flavour to the annual sporting festival.