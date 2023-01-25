Manipur: Key accused in BJP leader murder case surrenders

Imphal, Jan 25: Main accused in the alleged murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh in Manipur on Tuesday surrendered himself before the police.

As per police sources, the main accused identified as Ayekpam Keshorjit, 46, of Haobam Marak Irom Leikai in Imphal West voluntarily surrendered before OC Commando Imphal West on Tuesday evening. One license gun, .32 pistol along with two magazines and nine .32 bullets were also seized from his possession, it said.

Prior to that, police had already arrested a 20-year-old Naorem Rickypointing alias Amu, son of Naorem Kesho Singh of Keinou Thongthal Maning Leikai, Nambol sub-division of Bishnupur district along with the vehicle used in the crime.

Upon preliminary interrogation, Naorem, the driver of the vehicle, revealed that Keshorjit allegedly shot the gun.

The crime was carried out in a broad daylight at around 10:20 am to 11:30 am near the victim’s residence at Kshetri Leikai in Thoubal district.

As per eyewitnesses, two men came by Mahindra SUV 300, white in colour without having a registration number and fled from the spot after shooting Rameshwor. Soon after the gun attack, the victim was rushed to Raj Medicity in Imphal but succumbed to the injuries.

A retired army and a member of RSS, Rameshwor was the BJP Manipur Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Cell Convenor.