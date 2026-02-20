Manipur journalists protest assault on senior editor, seek arrest of attackers

Imphal, Feb 20: Journalists across Manipur staged protests on Friday and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister following the alleged armed assault on senior journalist Khoirom Loyalakpa, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and concrete safety measures for media professionals.

The protest, jointly organised by the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild of Manipur (EGM), saw participation from senior editors, reporters and video journalists from various media houses.

In the memorandum, the media bodies expressed “profound concern and deep anguish” over the attack, describing it as another instance in a series of assaults on working journalists in the State.

“In the past, Mr. Loyalakpa and other media practitioners have been targeted, threatened, and intimidated acts which not only endanger individual lives but also undermine freedom of expression and democratic principles,” it stated.

The organisations sought immediate and time-bound registration of an FIR against the perpetrators, a swift and transparent investigation, implementation of protection measures and safety protocols for journalists across Manipur, and periodic engagement between the government and journalists’ associations to address safety concerns. They also appealed to the government to safeguard the right to life, liberty and freedom of the press.

Speaking at the protest, AMWJU Vice President S. Sonia strongly condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn the life-threatening attack on the Editor of Naharol gi Thoudang. It is a very unfortunate incident, and such acts must not happen in the future,” she said, adding that the assault undermines democracy and the principles of freedom of speech.

Senior journalist Wahengbam Tiken said the protest was intended to send a clear message that journalists cannot be threatened.

“As a journalist fraternity, we strongly oppose threats, intimidation and abuse directed at media persons,” he said, urging the government to ensure that journalists can perform their duties without fear or pressure.

A team of AMWJU also visited the injured editor at his residence to express solidarity and assess his condition.

Meanwhile, police said an FIR bearing No. 45(02)2026 PRT-PS has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 25(1-B) of the Arms Act, 1959 in connection with the incident.

The invoked sections relate to allegations of wrongful restraint, assault, attempt to commit an offence, damage to property, and illegal use of firearms.

Officials added that investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

According to Loyalakpa, unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at his vehicle on February 18, shattering its windowpanes before physically assaulting him.

He said the attackers struck him with the butt of a gun, resulting in a fractured jaw. Amid the commotion, the assailants fled the scene.

The senior journalist is currently undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Sources informed that this was not the first time Loyalakpa had faced such attacks, as similar incidents were reportedly carried out against him in the past.

The motive behind the latest assault remains unclear as the probe continues.