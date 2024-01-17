Manipur: IRB jawan killed during gun fight in Moreh

Imphal, Jan 17:In a tragic incident, a jawan from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) lost his life following a heavy firing at Indo-Myanmar border town Moreh on Wednesday morning.

The deceased person has been identified as W Somorjit from Malom, Imphal West district.



As per sources, the jawan succumbed to grievous injuries when suspected Kuki militants launched an attack using sniper guns and bombs.



It may be mentioned that the situation in that area continues to remain volatile as gun fights are reported on a regular basis. Gun fights are often reported between suspected Kuki militants and security personnel posted in Moreh town.



Earlier Kuki civil society organisations have demanded the removal of state forces from Moreh.

Moreh is a commercial town located on the Indian side of the Indo-Myanmar border. The small town is cosmopolitan in nature, as different communities have resided here for a long time.



However, the Meitei population has left the town since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May last year.

