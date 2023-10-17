Manipur: Internet ban extended till October 21

Imphal, Oct 17: The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile data internet services again till October 21,2023, according to a government order issued on Monday.

There is an apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state, according to the order signed by the Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh of the Government of Manipur.

To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/ private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours through various social media platforms, the order said.

Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary suspension of Telecom services (public emergency or public safety) Rules,2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order suspension/curbing of mobile internet/data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for another 5 (five) days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 07.45pm of 21-10-2023, the order added.

The Manipur government suspended mobile data services in some districts of the state on May 3 following ethnic violence—a day later, all internet services had been shut down across the state and it has continued since.