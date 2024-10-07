Manipur influx sparks concern among Karbi Literary Body

Diphu, Oct 7: While the district authorities are sitting quietly over an alleged 'influx' of Kuki and Meitei community people displaced from Manipur following the violent incidents rocking the valley and the hills thereof, the Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA), an apex body of Karbi literature society has raised serious concern over the issue.

In a memorandum submitted by the office bearers of KLA to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on October 4, it has been alleged that the 'influx' is putting the pressure on the land of the Khonbamon District Council Reserve Forest and the Singhasan Hills area.

There had been communal clashes in the past involving the Karbis and the Kukis. The Karbi Lammet Amei has demanded the authorities not to allot lands to the displaced Kuki and Meitei refugee groups. It is a matter that spills over to the Environment and Forest Department in charge of which is the Chief Executive Member himself to whom the terse memorandum was addressed.

Khonbamon is a reserve forest where there have been Kuki settlements since the pre-independence era in places like Jolien, Lailuri, New Jolien, etc. The Forest Conservation Act of 1980 prevents any attempts to settle lands with any communities in the reserved forests inside India including the scheduled areas like Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The settlements with historical past do not have any recognized forest villages, as per records, inside Khonbamon or anywhere in the Singhasan Hills where the forests called Deemed Forests cover a considerable geographical area.

The Kukis in the past have been contributing to- wards economic growth by cultivating good quality organic ginger and the Bhot Jalokia or the king chilies. The Karbi Lammet Amei has insisted that the Council should not grant funds to the Kuki refugees who come from Manipur.

The literary body has urged the Council and Government of Assam to arrange makeshift shelters or camps for accommodating the displaced victims of Manipur in a designated place and under strict supervision of the authority. The KLA has urged both the district and state administrations to identify the refugees from Manipur so that they can be deported when the situation normalizes.

