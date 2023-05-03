Manipur imposes ban on import of pigs from other states and Myanmar

Imphal, May 3: A district authority in Manipur has imposed a ban on the import of pigs from outside the state and neighbouring country, Myanmar with immediate effect.

The ban on import of pigs has been imposed in view of the outbreak of the infection suspected to be the "African Swine Fever" and high mortality of pigs in the neighbouring states, according to a government notification issued here on Tuesday.

As per the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Tengnoupal district which borders Myanmar on its eastern side on May 2,2023 said, “No live pigs or pork will be allowed to be brought into the state.”

“The notification is issued in pursuance of the directive of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Department of Agriculture Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India vide D.O No.K-11025/26/2019-LH,dated 26/4/2023 read with notification issued by Manipur secretariat: Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department vide no.15/2/2020 dated 30th April 2020,”the notification added.

The African swine fever-a highly contagious disease was first reported in Manipur in December 2020 after samples collected from two locations tested positive for the disease at a laboratory in outside the state.

The mortality rate due to African Swine Fever which was first reported in Kenya in 1921,is said to be very high, according to experts.