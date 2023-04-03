Manipur: IGNOU Imphal observes its 36th Convocation

Imphal, April 3: The 36th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU),Regional Centre Imphal was held in Imphal today.

Manipur governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey and Regional Director (IGNOU) Dr Salam Dilan Singh,students and others were present during the convocation held at its Asha-Jina hall premises in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey has said that education has been recognized as the most important instrument for social, economic and political transformation of a society.

Expressing the need for advanced and quality education, she said it is imperative to have quality faculty who will bring transformation in students and lead them to acquire the right knowledge. Research in our universities must be emphasized and promoted to a great extent, she added.

Governor further said that with the introduction of National Education Policy-2020, there has been a strong movement for imparting education and skill.