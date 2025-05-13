Manipur HSLC 2025 results declared, 91.37% pass, Kakching tops

Imphal, May 13: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) on Monday declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%, reaffirming steady academic progress in Manipur.

In district-wise performance, Kakching led the tally (98.47%), followed by Noney (97.78%) and Chandel (95.95%). On the other end of the spectrum, Pherzawl district recorded the lowest success rate at 56.76%, underlining regional disparities that education authorities may need to address.

A total of 36,943 students appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted from February 19 to March 7 across Manipur. Of them, 33,755 cleared the examination, comprising 18,387 boys and 18,556 girls. However, the results of nine students have been withheld due to undisclosed reasons.

Though this year's pass percentage dipped slightly from 93.03% in 2024, it marks a notable rise compared to 82.82% in 2023 and 76% in 2022, reflecting an encouraging trend over recent years.

A closer look at school categories revealed that private institutions continue to outperform others. Of 27,332 private school candidates, 25,734 passed, resulting in a 94.15% pass rate. In contrast, 82.32% of students from government schools cleared the exam.

The 2025 HSLC results were officially declared by Education (S) Secretary Naorem Praveen Singh, in the presence of BOSEM Chairman Akham Joykumar, Secretary S Jitelal Sharma, and Director of Education (S) Ng Bhogendra Meitei.

Congratulating the successful students, Naorem Praveen Singh also extended gratitude to BOSEM staff, teachers, and district administrations. He also highlighted the continuation of the grade-based marking system, introduced in 2024 un-der the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"The adoption of this system aims to reduce undue pressure on students and enhance overall academic performance. We are optimistic it will foster a healthier learning environment," he said.