Manipur HC orders 4-member committee to submit report on missing Meitei man by Dec 11

Guwahati, Dec 5: The Manipur High Court has directed a four-member committee to submit a detailed report by December 11 on the mysterious disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a 56-year-old works supervisor, from an Army camp in Kangpokpi district.

A division bench led by Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice Golmei Gaiphulsillu Kabui had constituted the committee on December 3 to probe the disappearance from the Leimakhong Army camp on November 25.

The court highlighted that the inquiry should determine whether Kamal Babu was abducted from the camp or left voluntarily.

The committee, headed by the District Magistrate of Kangpokpi, includes the Superintendents of Police for both Kangpokpi and Imphal West, as well as the Commanding Officer of the 57 Mountain Division.

The court instructed the petitioner’s family to cooperate fully with the investigation and provide any relevant records or materials to assist the probe. Notices will be issued to the family for their participation.

Kamal Babu, a resident of Khukrul in Imphal West and originally from Assam’s Cachar district, was working as a supervisor for a contractor with the Military Engineering Services (MES) at the Leimakhong Military Station.

His disappearance from the high-security zone has raised significant concern, especially as it occurred within the confines of a military facility.

The case came to light when Kamalbabu's younger brother, Laishram Brajabanshi Singh, filed a writ petition on November 27, alleging that his brother had been kidnapped by militants.

Since then, protests and demonstrations have erupted, with locals demanding that the authorities trace Kamalbabu and ensure his safe return. One such protest saw Kamalbabu’s wife, Akoijam Ningol Laishram Ongbi Belarani, publicly calling for her husband’s safe return.

In response to the growing public outcry, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh urged the Indian Army to take responsibility for the safe recovery of Kamalbabu.

The Army has launched an extensive search operation, deploying over 2,000 troops, helicopters, drones, and tracker dogs to locate the missing man.