Manipur HC directs state to operationalise mobile towers in areas unaffected by violence

Imphal, Nov 7: The Manipur High Court has instructed the state government to initiate a trial operation of mobile towers in district headquarters unaffected by ethnic conflicts. This directive comes in response to the state's extension of the mobile internet ban until November 8.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui urged the state to provide services to areas free from violence.

Additionally, the court mandated the state to publish all orders related to mobile internet suspensions on its official website. The compliance hearing is scheduled for November 9.

Since May 3, except for a few days in September, mobile internet has been prohibited in Manipur due to ethnic clashes. The extension of the ban was prompted by concerns that “anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speeches and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state”.

This unrest has impacted ten districts in the northeastern state. Broadband services, which were also banned from May 4 for around two months, were made partially available since mid-July.