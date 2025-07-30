Manipur HC directs NIA to file chargesheet in Jiribam killings within a month

Imphal, July 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was directed by the Manipur High Court to file the chargesheet within one month for the Jiribam killings of November 2024 that claimed 3 women and 3 children.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice K Somasekhar and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh gave the direction while hearing a PIL.

“Subsequent to recording of the FIR, law was set into motion, but till today, no specific report has been submitted for filing of chargesheet against culprits/accused,” the High Court said.

It noted that the counsel for the Centre has informed “that investigation has been carried out by the investigating agency and even it is in the process of completion of the investigation and filing of chargesheet against the culprits/accused.”

The Centre’s counsel placed before the court two sets of sealed covered envelopes, containing a detailed progress report on the investigation.

“Keeping in view the status in this matter, one month’s time is granted for submitting the detailed report in terms of chargesheet under Section 173 of CrPC and corresponding provision of BNSS Act, 2023,” the High Court said.

“It is made clear that if there is no progress made, the matter would be viewed seriously,” it added. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on August 28.

The High Court had on July 9 directed the NIA to submit a detailed progress report in the case.

Three women and three children, including a 10-month-old, were abducted on November 11 during an attack at a security camp in the Borobekra area of Jiribam district. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the six persons were recovered from the Barak river along the Manipur-Assam border on November 15.

– PTI