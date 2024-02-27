Manipur: Haunted by grief father appeals for help in locating daughter’s missing body

Imphal, Feb 27: Eight months have passed, but Lingthoinganbi’s father still awaits his daughter’s dead body. Such is the brutality of ethnic violence that has rocked the state since May last year. While sitting at his home in Tera, Imphal West, Linthoinganbi’s father, Kulajeet informed that more than eight months have passed since his daughter went missing in July last year. However, there has been no progress in finding the missing body of his daughter so far.

Two students, Lingthoinganbi and Hemjit, went missing during the peak of ethnic violence in Manipur. Later, a viral image on social networking sites confirmed their deaths. The CBI nabbed some suspects in connection with the case; however, the bodies of the two students are still nowhere to be found.

Kulajeet expressed his anxiety about living with the fact that his daughter went missing eight months back. However, there is no trace of even a single garment worn by Lingthoinganbi. Kulajeet also lamented over the fact that the Chief Minister had failed to pay a visit to his home even once.

When one enters the home of Kulajeet, photographs of Lingthoinganbi are the first thing one gets to see. Family members and neighbours are struggling to come to terms with the loss of young lives, Kulajeet informed.

As the Manipur Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held on the 28th, Kulajeet expects the matter to be echoed on the floor of the house so that the needful can be done.