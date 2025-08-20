Manipur Guv visits Churachandpur, engages MLAs, councils on IDP welfare, reviews security

Churachandpur, August 20: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, visited Churachandpur district on Tuesday to review ongoing development initiatives and assess security measures in the region.

Accompanied by the First Lady, the Governor began his visit at the Pre-Fabricated Resettlement Camp at Torbung, where he interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Upon arrival, the Governor was welcomed by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Churachandpur, alongside other civil and police officials.

During the visit, Governor Bhalla inaugurated a crèche centre and distributed relief materials to the IDPs.

He also felicitated two students who cleared NEET-2025, along with other meritorious students from the camp, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation and local village chiefs submitted memoranda requesting the construction of a multipurpose hall in the area.

Later, at the DC office, Governor Bhalla chaired interactive sessions with MLAs, representatives of civil society organisations, and student leaders.

The Kuki-Zo Council highlighted concerns spanning education, connectivity, and governance, seeking intervention for the welfare of the people.

Leaders of the Zomi Council also raised issues regarding the resettlement and welfare of IDPs, which the Governor acknowledged and assured would be addressed appropriately.

In the afternoon, the Governor reviewed the overall security situation in the district. A detailed presentation was given by Brigadier S. Prashanth, Commander of 27 Sector, Assam Rifles, at the Sector Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt. General Vikas Lakhera; IG AR (S), Maj. General Ravroop Singh; IGP Kabib K.; and other senior police and military officers.

Concluding his visit, Governor Bhalla spent the evening at Geljang Resort, appreciating its scenic beauty. He was welcomed by the Geljang Village Chief and witnessed a vibrant performance of traditional Mizo dance.