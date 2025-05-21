Manipur Guv forms inquiry panel into journalists’ bus incident at Shirui Festival

Imphal, May 21: The Governor of Manipur has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident involving security personnel and a Manipur State Road Transport bus carrying journalists to cover the Shirui Festival on May 20.

The two-man inquiry committee comprises N Ashok Kumar, Commissioner (Home), and TH Kirankumar Singh, Secretary (IT).

According to an order issued by the Chief Secretary, the committee’s mandate is to examine any lapses and recommend measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.













Meanwhile, the valley-based civil organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for a 48-hour general strike starting from Thursday midnight.

The protest is against the forced removal of the state’s name from the government bus that was carrying journalists.

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba demanded an official apology from the Governor and the resignation of senior officials, including Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and the Chief Secretary.

“We demand the Governor tender an apology for allowing his administration to erase the name of Manipur from a MSRT bus. We also seek the resignation of top state officials responsible for this decision,” Athouba said.

He condemned the removal of the state name as an “anti-Manipur act” that undermines the state’s historical and cultural identity.

“This decision challenges the pride and respect that the name Manipur deserves,” he said.

Athouba further criticised the administration’s handling of the issue, linking it to a perceived surrender to threats from Kuki narco-terrorists against Meitei visitors attending the Shirui Lily Festival.

“Instead of addressing these threats, the government has been submissive, compromising the historical legacy of Manipur. This is completely unacceptable,” he added.

Calling the current administration “alien” due to President’s Rule, Athouba demanded its immediate withdrawal, urging that the people of Manipur be allowed to govern themselves and uphold the significance of the state’s identity.

The inquiry committee is expected to submit its findings soon.