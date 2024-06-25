Manipur Govt warns against fake news on military reinforcement

Imphal, June 25: The Manipur Home Department expressed concerns on Monday over the rumours and speculations being circulated on social media and online messaging platforms that additional Central Security Forces are being sent to Manipur in view of the current situation in the state.

In a release, Officer on Special Duty (Home), Government of Manipur, Rehanuddin Choudhury, clarified that the speculation of military reinforcement into the state has no basis and asserted that it should be ignored as misinformation.

The fact is that the security personnel requisitioned outside Manipur for the conduct of the general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha are returning to their original bases in Manipur, it maintained.

It appealed to all civil society organisations, media, both print and electronic, and individuals not to amplify such wrong information that may inflame public sentiments and cause untoward incidents, paranoia, and a difficult atmosphere for law enforcement agencies to operate smoothly and effectively.







