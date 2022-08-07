Manipur govt suspends mobile internet services for five days

Imphal, Aug 7-The Manipur government has suspended mobile internet (data) services for five days 'in the territorial jurisdiction of the entire state of Manipur.'

The Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash of the Manipur government issued an order issued in this regard here on Saturday.

As per the order, some anti-social elements are using social media extensively for transmission of images,hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public.

"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the state of Manipur and shall be in force for next five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational or till further orders,"it said.

The order also mentioned that there was an incident of burning a Eco-van at Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai area along Tiddim road on Saturday afternoon as reported by SP Bishnupur district.The incident has created "volatile law and order situation,"it added.

Without delay the district magistrates of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts have ordered Section 144 of CrPC in their respective districts for two months by issuing separate orders on Saturday.

In the last few days, the state of Manipur has seen unrest arising out of arrest of five leaders of All Tribal Students' Union Manipur on charges of conspiring to impose economic blockade in the hill districts of Manipur and subsequent imposition of 24 hour total shutdown and followed by economic blockade over the report of non-tabling of the Hill Area Committee recommended "The Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021" in the assembly.