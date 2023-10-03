Manipur govt schools to remain close till October 5

IMPHAL, Oct 3: Manipur government announced that all state government/state government aided/private unaided schools will remain closed till October 5 in view of the prevailing situation in the state.

Director L Nadakumar Singh of Education (schools) issued an order in this regard on Monday.

It may be recalled that the state education department closed all state government/state government aided/private unaided schools on September 27 and 29 after the state capital started to witness a fresh bout of protests following the photographs of two students-Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam(17) of Tera and Phijam Hemanjit(20)of Takyel who had gone missing since July 6, surfaced on the social media on September 25.

On Sunday, four people were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led security forces team in connection with the killing of the two students mentioned above.

Meanwhile, the state government has also extended the ban on mobile internet by another five days till October 7.

After the ban was lifted on September 23 afternoon in view of improving law and order conditions, the state government re-imposed the ban on mobile internet on September 26 after the state started to witness fresh protests that broke out in the state capital.

On Tuesday, the curfew was relaxed for 12 hours in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, where the state capital is located, from 5am to 5pm.