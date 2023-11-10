Manipur Govt launches permanent housing scheme for displaced persons

Imphal, Nov 10: Amid the efforts to restore normalcy in the violence-hit northeastern state, the Manipur Government launched a permanent housing scheme for the displaced persons in the ethnic clashes that broke out earlier this year. This was informed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday.

The chief minister said that the scheme was launched for the persons whose houses were burnt down and damaged during the ethnic clashes in the northeastern state.

CM Singh also distributed financial assistance to selected beneficiaries from Imphal East, Kakching and Bishnupur districts under the scheme at the Durbal Hall of the Manipur Secretariat.

Taking to X, the chief minister said, “This new scheme was rolled out to provide necessary assistance in reconstructing the homes of the displaced persons. It is our goal to not only reconstruct houses, but to rebuild livelihoods and restore harmony in the state.”

According to reports, the beneficiaries will receive the amount in two installments. For the second instalment, they will have to apply through their respective Deputy Commissioner by submitting the photographs of ongoing construction works of their house using the first instalment.