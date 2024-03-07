Manipur govt introduces ‘no work, no pay’ rule for employees

Imphal, Mar 7: A new order from the Manipur government says many officials are found to be absent from their usual positions of work and such officials will be considered as negligence of their duty.

The new order by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Vinnet Joshi, calls on the concerned authorities, like DCs, Secretary and Commissioner, to submit an action taken report in this regard by the 14th of this month.



The order says no work, no pay, will be enforced. Valley-based organisations welcome the decision, while on the other hand, hill-based organisations, particularly Kuki organisations, condemned the decision, calling it communal.



Ginza Vualzong ITLF spokesperson, says, “In this ethnic conflict where people are separated demographically, some employees who are posted in vulnerable areas may not be able to go to work. So, strict imposition of No Work, No Pay will not be feasible,” adding that “Kuki-Zo will not risk their lives working in the Imphal valley and vice versa.”



Jeetendra Ningonmba, President of the valley-based organisation CCSK, said they welcome the decision as no work, no pay enforcement is an international norm and nothing in particular is against any community.



While reacting to the decision, Congress spokesperson N Bhupendra said, “Any decision to punish absentee officials should start from the top; Ministers, MLA’s, Chief Secretary, Commissioners and DCs should be first held accountable.”

