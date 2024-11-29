Manipur Govt hits back at MNF over remark on CM's resignation

Manipur, Nov. 29: Following the MNF General Secretary, VL Krosehnehzova's comment on Chief minister N. Biren Singh resigantion, the Manipur government has responded against the remark of the Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday, stating that Mizoram must not meddle in the internal affairs of Manipur.

The MNF General Secretary, VL Krosehnehzova during a press meet, demanded that the Manipur Chief Minister must resign. "The ongoing crisis in Manipur highlights the catastrophic failure of the N Biren Singh government," Krosehnehzova said.

In a press statement issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Manipur, the government said that it ‘strongly disapproves’ the meddling by the MNF in Manipur’s internal affairs, highlighting that the ongoing crisis in Manipur is a situation created by the illegal infiltrators of Myanmar.

“The ongoing crisis in Manipur is a creation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, whose economy, after illegally settling in the State, driven by cultivation of illicit poppy, had taken a severe hit under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s War on Drugs,” the press statement issued by Manipur DIPR read, adding that such steps adopted by the government is not on account of any religious policy of the Manipur government, as has been ‘falsely portrayed’ by the MNF.

The press statement further read that the period from 2017 till date, the Manipur government has launched a war on drugs, having seized or destroyed drugs worth Rs 60 thousand crores in the international market. While the transit of drugs in Manipur has come down to zero, the press statement stated that Mizoram emerged as the favoured route of international transit of illegal arms, ammunition, and drugs between India and Myanmar.

“The MNF should focus on the looming threat on Mizo society from the drugs trade instead of passing unwarranted comments on legally justified acts of the Government of Manipur to combat drugs trafficking. If requested by the MNF, the Government of Manipur will extend all assistance to the efforts of the State of Mizoram towards curbing drugs,” the press statement further read.

Notably, the MNF General Secretary further said that leadership of N Biren Singh has failed to resolve the crisis and has also perpetuated the suffering of people.

“The sufferings inflicted on the people of Manipur has reached intolerable levels. The Chief Minister’s inaction and misuse of power have only worsened the situation, making his being in office intolerable and shameful,” said the MNF General Secretary.

Invoking on the Central government to take a decisive action against the ongoing crisis in Manipur, Krosehnehzova said that an erosion of human rights and an attack on religious sanctuaries is a betrayal to the foundations of justice and secularism.

“That an elected government would stand idle at any such suffering is a shame to democracy and is a global embarrassment,” Krosehnehzova said.