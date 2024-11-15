Manipur Govt hands over three Jiribam cases to NIA

Guwahati, Nov 15: The Manipur government, following directives from the Union Home Ministry, has transferred three cases of recent violence in Jiribam district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

To facilitate the investigation, the Special Court NIA Manipur has instructed the Jiribam and Borobekra police stations to hand over all case-related documents, materials, and exhibits to the NIA. These cases pertain to incidents that occurred on November 7 and 11 in Jiribam district.

Notably, the NIA has registered the cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act).

Reportedly, the first involves an incident that occurred on November 11, where unidentified armed miscreants opened fire on the Borobekra police station and nearby residential houses at Jakuradhor Karong.

The second case is also related to the November 11 violence, specifically the attack on a CRPF post at Jakuradhor Karong and the Borobekra police station. During the encounter, a CRPF constable sustained a bullet injury, and ten militants were neutralised.

Meanwhile, the third case involves the murder and burning of a Hmar woman at her residence in Jairolpokpi (Zairawn) on November 7 around 9 PM, which was carried out by unidentified armed assailants.

The NIA will now lead the investigation to ensure justice is served in these violent incidents.