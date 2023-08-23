Manipur govt hands over prefabricated temporary homes to displaced people

Imphal, Aug 23: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accompanied by ministers, MLAs and officials today inaugurated and handed over Temporary Shelter Homes to violence affected displaced families at Sajiwa Jail Complex in Imphal East district today.

The shelter homes were constructed under the Scheme for Providing Temporary Shelter to Displaced Families for 3000 shelter units. Benefits under different schemes were also distributed to the displaced families during the day’s gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Biren Singh maintained that rehabilitation of persons displaced due to the ongoing unrest in the State is the utmost priority of the Government. As such, prefabricated shelter homes which have been constructed near Sajiwa Jail are being handed over for relocation of 400 displaced families as the first phase, he added.

Recalling that many innocent people from both hill and valley regions had been taking shelter at different relief camps following the unfortunate incident that happened in early May, he said, temporary shelter homes are being constructed at different locations for relocating the displaced families.

CM Biren further informed that the temporary shelter homes are being constructed at a total cost of around Rs 149 crore, of which an amount of Rs. 101 crore had already been disbursed from the Prime Minister’s Office through the Union Home Minister.

Stating prefabricated houses are being constructed to rehabilitate displaced people temporarily, he informed that permanent houses would also be constructed at their original places in the meantime and a survey has been started for the same.

Mentioning that displaced families would be given priority under the One Family One Livelihood scheme of the Government and added that certain teams of Government officials had been constituted for the same, he expressed hopefulness that normalcy will return soon and gave credit for this, to the support of various civil society organizations, churches, women organizations, and other stakeholders.

Informing the report of NASA's Socio-economic Data and Applications Center, which shows the rise of living standard of Manipur, he cited various welfare schemes of the State Government, as the reason behind rise in living standard of the people of Manipur.

The temporary shelter houses are being constructed at cost of Rs 149 crores at eight places including Yaithibi Khunou in Thoubal District, Sawombung and Sajiwa in Imphal East district and Kwakta in Bishnupur District. Similar temporary shelter houses will also be constructed in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts for which land identification process is nearing completion.