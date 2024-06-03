Manipur govt extends closure of educational institutions till June 4

Imphal, Jun 3: As water levels are currently decreasing in Imphal, Manipur, many localities are still inundated with water, following which the state government has extended the closure of educational institutions until June 4.

In an order issued by the Manipur Government, it said, “In continuation of this Government Order of even No. dated 30th May 2024, all higher education institutions of the State Government, Government aided and private shall continue to remain closed till 4th June, 2024 as the number of houses and roads are still flooded and even the houses where water has receded are yet to be habitable.”



Meanwhile, NDRF Commander Ananth Patel, who is working to provide relief to still-flooded and submerged localities in Imphal, observed that even though the district administration is working hard, it might still take three to four days to fully clear the water.







