Manipur govt disburses Rs 5 cr to compensate women victims in ethnic clash

Guwahati, Nov 22: To compensate the women who were victims of the ethnic clash in the northeastern state, the Manipur Government has disbursed Rs. 5 crore to the Women Victims Compensation Fund created for the victims.

While submitting a fresh report to the Supreme Court, the state government informed the Women Victims Compensation Fund was created to compensate the women falling victims in the ethnic clashes in Manipur that began earlier this year. It has disbursed Rs. 5 crores to compensate the women victims.

This comes after a bench of Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, while hearing a bunch of pleas related to the ongoing violence in Manipur, directed the state government to submit a fresh status report indicating the compensation furnished for women affected by the violence, the number of Aadhaar cards issued, access to justice among others.

As directed by the top court, a status report was submitted on November 19 stating, “Women Victims Compensation Fund had already been created for disbursement of compensation under the Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes, 2023. An amount of Rs. 5 crores had been credited to their dedicated Bank Account operated by Member Secretary, MASLSA for releasing of compensation by Manipur State Legal Services Authority/District Collectors/competent authorities.”