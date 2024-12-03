Manipur govt destroyed over 19,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation since 2017

Imphal, Dec. 3: The Manipur government has destroyed a total of 19,135.6 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in at least 12 districts since 2017, according to an official report.

In Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, the highest of 4,454.4 acres were destroyed during the period, followed by 3,348 acres in Ukhrul and 2,713.8 acres in Churachandpur; the study - Mapping and Estimation of Opium Poppy Cultivation Area using Remote Sensing and GIS Technology – revealed.

This exercise was undertaken by the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre under the Planning department. It was based on the data provided by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border wing of the State police.

According to the report, the other districts in Manipur where illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed include Tengnoupal (2,575 acres), Chandel (1982.5 acres), and Senapati (1,682 acres)

The study futher highlighted that the area under poppy cultivation in nine districts in 2021-22 was 28,598.91 acres, which declined to 11,288.1 acres in 2023-24.

Notably, poppy cultivation decreased by 32.13 per cent in 2023-2024, as compared to 2022-2023, the study highlights.

Taking to his social media account, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had mentioned in the last month that the State government is committed to eradicating illegal poppy cultivation in the State

