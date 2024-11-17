Manipur govt calls for withdrawal of AFSPA in fringe areas, cites progress in peace talks

Imphal, Nov 17: The Manipur Cabinet has recommended that the Centre review and withdraw the recent re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station jurisdictions on the state’s fringe areas.

In a formal letter sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, Joint Secretary (Home), conveyed the Cabinet’s decision to review and retract the notification.

The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday, calls for a reassessment of the order issued by the Union Home Ministry, which declared AFSPA and the Disturbed Area Act in the areas under the Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong, and Moirang police stations.





The Cabinet also highlighted that the ongoing peace initiatives, both at the state and national levels, were beginning to show promising results.

The Cabinet highlighted the recent peace talks, which involved MLAs from various communities and were hosted in Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 15. These talks, alongside similar state-level efforts, have begun to yield positive outcomes, it said.

Both the Hmar and Thadou tribes, with the latter being the largest tribal group in the state, have shown willingness to embrace normalcy. The Cabinet also acknowledged the valuable involvement of community organisations and local legislators in fostering reconciliation.

However, the Cabinet expressed concerns over the derailment of the peace process by certain groups with vested interests. It resolved to investigate individuals and organisations believed to be obstructing the efforts for peace.





The meeting also reviewed recent violent incidents in the state, including an attack on November 9 when miscreants killed a Meitei woman in Wathalambi village, Bishnupur, and launched a bomb attack on Mongbung Meitei village in Jiribam.

On November 11, an armed assault by militants on the Borobekera police station, which housed a relief camp, was successfully repelled by the CRPF, resulting in the deaths of 11 militants.

The Cabinet expressed gratitude to the CRPF for its swift and decisive action, which helped prevent further casualties. The Cabinet condemned the violence against innocent civilians, particularly the killings of Hmar and Meitei individuals, describing these acts as "cowardly”.





In response to the attacks, the Cabinet recommended that the Central government declare the organisations responsible for these violent acts as unlawful and take strong legal action against those directly involved.

The Cabinet also called on all sections of society, regardless of community affiliations, to support the peace process, with the hope of bringing a lasting resolution to the ongoing crisis in the state.