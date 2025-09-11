Manipur govt asks United Naga Council to lift indefinite highway blockade promptly

Imphal, Sept 11: The Manipur government has requested the United Naga Council, the Naga apex organisation in the state, to withdraw the indefinite economic blockade along the National Highways in Naga-dominated areas.

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel in a letter to United Naga Council (UNC) president on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Home Affairs has been engaging with the UNC on the issue of fencing of the international border between India and Myanmar in Naga-inhabited areas.

"In this connection, it is to inform that the central government noted the concerns raised by the UNC and other stakeholders. Accordingly, the central government has been holding and will continue to hold dialogue with the UNC and other stakeholders for prior consultation before fencing works are taken up. The next tripartite meeting with UNC will be held on a mutually convenient date and venue," Goel said.





He also added, "In view of the above, it is requested that any form of agitation in this regard may be withdrawn in the larger public interest."

The request came two days after UNC launched an indefinite “trade embargo” along the national highways to protest the fencing works along the India-Myanmar border and scrapping of FMR.

Official sources said UNC leaders met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla-led team on September 8. The Naga leaders were requested to reconsider their decision.

Meanwhile, more than 100 good trucks and fuel tankers bringing in essential commodities were stranded along NH 2 (Imphal Dimapur) and NH 37 (Imphal to Silchar) in Senapati and Tamenglong district, respectively, due to the blockade in Naga-dominated areas, officials said.

More than 70 trucks were unable to move from Jiribam bordering Assam due to the 'trade embargo'.

Blockade supporters also blocked Imphal-bound vehicles at Taphou in Senapati district on Wednesday and offloaded supplies brought in the trucks, officials said.

Police sources also said many trucks carrying essential commodities were sent back towards Nagaland from Mao Gate in Senapati district, the border town in Manipur.

PTI