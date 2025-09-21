Manipur Govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for slain Assam Rifles personnel

Imphal, Sept 21: The Manipur Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the two Assam Rifles personnel killed in the ambush carried out by suspected militants in Bishnupur district on Friday. The five injured personnel will get Rs 2 lakh each.

In a press release today, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar said that the Government would extend all necessary support during treatment and rehabilitation of the injured.

The two personnel of 33 Assam Rifles were killed when their convoy travelling from the Imphal side to Bishnupur, came under attack at Nambol Sabal Leikai under the Nambol Police Station.

Meanwhile, following the “heinous attack” on the Assam Rifles, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the security situation in the State by chairing a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday evening.

The State Chief Secretary, Security Adviser, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, GOC 3 Corps, Commissioner (Home), ADGPs, IGAR (S), IGAR (E), GOC 57 Mountain Division, IG CRPF, DIG (BSF), Secretary to the Governor, Joint Director, SIB Manipur, along with other police and military officers, attended the meeting.

The discussion stressed the need for coordinated action among all security agencies to ensure swift identification of the perpetrators, stated a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

It was also resolved to strengthen security arrangements in vulnerable and sensitive areas, including highways, transit routes, and border zones.





