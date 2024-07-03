Manipur govt announces 2-day closure of schools amid flood situation

Imphal, July 3: Due to persistent rainfall affecting the state, the Directorate of Education-Schools in Manipur has announced a two-day holiday for all schools starting from Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

An order issued by Director of Education (S) L. Nandakumar Singh on Tuesday said, “In view of the rising river level and subsequent flooding of many areas and inconveniences caused to many households and installations across the state due to incessant rain and in anticipation of the flood like condition continuing for some more days to come, and keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers of the state, all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private and Central Schools will remain closed on July 3 and 4, 2024.”

The order directed all Zonal Education Officers/DI of Schools (Independent Charges) under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur to inform all concerned under your jurisdiction and also to take up necessary actions accordingly.







