Manipur governor extends deadline till March 6 for surrendering illegal arms

Imphal, Feb 28: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for the voluntary surrender of looted and illegal arms by seven more days. The new deadline is set for 4 PM on March 6, following public requests from both hill and valley regions for an extension.

In a statement issued on Friday, Bhalla said, "On February 20, I had urged people, especially the youth, to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held arms at the nearest police stations, outposts, or security forces camps within seven days. The appeal has received a positive response."

However, given ongoing demands for an extension, the Governor decided to provide more time to encourage further surrenders. He reiterated that no punitive action would be taken against those who surrender their arms before the deadline. However, after March 6, strict legal action will be taken against individuals found in possession of illegal arms. Security forces are set to launch extensive operations against those who fail to comply.

"This is the final opportunity for everyone to contribute to peace, communal harmony, and the security of our society. Those in possession of illegal arms should avail themselves of this chance without fear of prosecution," the statement added.









The extension statement by Manipur Governor

The appeal has already led to significant compliance, with at least 109 weapons and various ammunition voluntarily surrendered to security forces across four districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi on Thursday.

In Kangpokpi district, at Saikul Police Station, people handed over a 9mm CB1A1 firearm, a 9mm magazine, a grenade, cartridges, and two wireless communication devices. Meanwhile, in Bishnupur district, weapons including an SBBL gun were surrendered at Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station.

Additionally, arms and ammunition were deposited at multiple police stations across Imphal West and Imphal East, including Sekmai PS, Mayang Imphal PS, Singjamei PS, Lamsang PS, 2nd Manipur Rifles at Kadangband, Irilbung PS, Heingang PS, Sagolmang PS, and Yaingangpokpi PS. Weapons were also surrendered at Moirang PS and Kumbi PS in Bishnupur district.