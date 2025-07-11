Manipur governor directs fast tracking of DoNER projects, urges timely execution

Imphal, July 11: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has directed state officials to fast-track the execution of development projects under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The directive came during a review meeting chaired by the Governor and attended virtually by Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

Governor Bhalla reviewed the status of various projects under the ministry and emphasised the need for timely execution.

Minister Scindia, in his address, offered detailed feedback on each project and urged officials to overcome challenges and accelerate progress.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary PK Singh made a presentation on DoNER projects and a comprehensive review of ongoing initiatives and challenges associated with those.

They also discussed issues related to handloom, handicrafts and textiles, tourism development, transport and connectivity improvements and palm oil cultivation.

According to the statement, they also deliberated on strengthening logistics, investment promotion in Manipur, development of vibrant villages, monitoring of priority projects and the completion of distressed projects under DoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The meeting was also attended by officials from the North Eastern Council via video conference.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in the wake of the ethnic violence.





