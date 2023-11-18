Manipur Government issues new academic calendar for schools

Imphal, Nov 18: In response to the persistent violence in the border state, the Manipur government has announced a new academic calendar for schools, effective from November 20, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

Director of Education (Schools) L Nandakumar Singh issued an official order on Friday, outlining the change in school opening time to 9 am, as opposed to the previous 8 am schedule. This modification is part of a comprehensive effort to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing unrest in the region.

In March last year, Directorate of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur notified that the school hours of the State Government/Aided /Private schools across the state will start at 8 am with effect from April 1, until further orders.

The revised academic calendar includes final exams scheduled to take place from January 10 to 24, 2024. Results are expected to be declared by February 5, and it will be followed by winter vacation extending from January 26 to February 11, 2024.

The commencement of the next academic session for the year 2024 is set for February 12, following the completion of the admission process which will take place from February 6 to 10, 2024.

Notably, the High School Leaving Certificate (Class X) examinations for the year 2024 are slated to begin in the third week of March, according to the recent notification from the Directorate of Education (Schools).

There are 4617 schools including 2422 primary schools in Manipur.

These adjustments come in the wake of the ethnic conflict that has gripped Manipur since May 3, leading to the closure of all schools in the state from May 4, 2023. The violence has already claimed more than 170 lives, with nearly 60,000 people displaced.